‘Virgin River’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Netflix – Here’s Your First Look (Video)

“Virgin River” Season 2 has finally received a premiere date from Netflix — and it came with a first look at the new batch of episodes.

The first season of the drama series, which launched last December and was quickly followed by a renewal announcement, introduced us to Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

“Virgin River” Season 1 also starred Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed that “Virgin River” Season 2 will launch on Nov. 27. You can get a taste of what to expect that day via the video above teasing Netflix’s new and returning titles coming in November. The “Virgin River” Season 2 first-look starts at the 3:34 mark.

If that little tease of Mel’s new drama wasn’t enough for you, here’s the even more teasing description for Season 2: “Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.”

“Virgin River” is a contemporary romance based on the beloved Harlequin book series penned by author Robyn Carr. There are now 20 books in the New York Times best-selling “Virgin River” series, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies.

Sue Tenney serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Roma Roth and Chris Perry also executive producing the project, which hails from Reel World Management. Netflix ordered the show to series in September 2018 along with an adaptation of Sherryl Woods’ romance novel “Sweet Magnolias,” which launched its first season back in May.