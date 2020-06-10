Virtual Concert Innovator Wave Raises $30 Million in New Funding From Maveron, Scooter Braun and Alex Rodriguez

Maveron leads the $30 million investment in Wave

| June 10, 2020 @ 10:17 AM

Photo: Wave

Wave — a Culver City-based software firm that puts on virtual concerts — has raised $30 million from new investors including former Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and tech entrepreneur Scooter Braun, to enhance its virtual concert environments and add new interactive and social features.

Wave will also use the funds to expand into the Japanese and Chinese markets.

The company formerly known as Wave XR said it has now raised $40 million since its 2016 launch.

Wave’s technology enables musicians to create lifelike avatars of themselves that can “perform” their music on a virtual stage. Wave calls these virtual concerts “Waves,” and the company says it has hosted over 50 concerts to date. Most of these virtual shows take place either on the company’s YouTube channel, but Wave’s apps let users tune in on gaming consoles, phones or even the Oculus Rift VR headset. While watching a Wave, viewers can log in to comment in a chat function and give live feedback to the avatar performers.

Also Read: Hulu Moves 'Love, Victor' and 'Taste the Nation' Premiere Dates Out of Respect for Juneteenth

Wave’s creations include virtual versions of artists like Tinashe, Imogen Heap, Galantis and violinist Lindsey Sterling.

Seattle-based venture investors Maveron led the round alongside Griffin Gaming Partners. Maveron also invested in new media startup (and TheWrap competitor) Dot.LA, which was founded by former Zillow chief executive Spencer Rascoff in late 2019. According to funding tracker PitchBook Data Inc., Griffin Gaming Partners most recently invested in N3twork, an interactive mobile game development studio, in September 2019.

“It’s a privilege to be supported by such distinguished investors like Maveron and Griffin Gaming Partners, who have funded breakout consumer businesses,” Wave chief executive Adam Arrigo said in a statement. “The added support from several new strategic partners shows the entertainment industry is looking for new, interactive ways to connect with today’s digital generation.”

Also Read: Grammys Drop 'Urban' From Category Name, Clarify Best New Artist Rules

Other participating investors included Tokyo-based NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Superfly Ventures, Raised in Space, Avex and Convivialite Ventures. Existing investors that returned to this round include RRE Ventures and Santa Monica-based Upfront Ventures, a prolific outfit responsible for funding scooter startup Bird, and Amazon-owned camera doorbell maker Ring.

Maveron general partner David Wu, Griffin Gaming Partners managing director Phil Sanderson and RRE Ventures partner Will Porteous join Wave’s board following the close of this funding round. Sanderson was an early investor in tech heavyweights like Pandora and Discord.

“In Adam, we met a talented entrepreneur redefining the future of live performance in a digital world and passionate about uniting humanity around these shared music experiences,” Wu said in a statement. “As Wave brings massive global audiences to their groundbreaking virtual concert experiences, we believe Wave is perfectly positioned to build the defining consumer brand at the intersection of music, gaming, and social interactivity.”

Virtual concerts are becoming increasingly popular in the age of COVID-19 as the world still struggles to reopen public venues. Most notably, hip-hop star Travis Scott held a virtual concert inside Epic Games’ “Fortnite” multiplayer game that attracted over 12 million unique viewers.

17 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • snowrunner chill relaxing game for coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 18

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE