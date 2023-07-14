Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Won’t Join Donald Trump’s Ticket as Vice President: ‘I Would Not Be No. 2’ (Video)

Vivek Ramaswamy says he would not join Donald Trump’s presidential ticket if asked, nor would he accept a role as a member of his cabinet.

The Republican challenger was unequivocal Thursday to a question from “The Clay & Buck Show” host Buck Sexton, who asked: “If Trump were the nominee, would you consider being on a ticket with him?”

The successful entrepreneur did not equivocate: “I will be helpful to this country in whatever way I can, but I would not be number two or member of an administration,” Ramaswamy said. “I just don’t think that’s the right way for me to make the maximal positive impact on this country.”

Ramaswamy explained that his vision for downsizing the federal bureaucratic state could only be done from the top, which is why he’s staying focused on the larger prize.

“I think there’s a lot of other talented political leaders in the Republican Party and a lot of them are going to be needed in the administration,” he continued. “I think there aren’t that many talented executives in terms of people who can actually build companies. Lasting enterprises lead in the private sector. So I’m going to have an impact that way. But I think when it comes to reforming the executive branch of the government, it just happens that I have probably the clearest understanding of how to actually shut down the administrative state and the federal bureaucracy.”

Ramaswamy was also unequivocal in his ideas about who left a bag of cocaine in a cubby at the White House – a mystery the Secret Service said Thursday it had finished investigating without any suspects or clear conclusions.

“I think there are two choices of what’s at issue,” he said. “One is incompetence, and the second is even worse than incompetence. It is dishonesty. I think in this particular case, usually I’m a big believer in believing an explanation that ends in incompetence. That is usually the explanation, certainly relating to any bureaucracy for a failure. But in this particular case, I actually think it’s so glaring that it is outright dishonesty.”

Ramaswamy compared the situation to the origins of COVID-19 – that the simplest explanation is usually the correct one.

“You have a virus unlike any seen before and the properties by which it’s spreading,” he said. “That started in Wuhan, which is the one city that there’s a bioterrorism lab that conducts known gain-of-function research on engineering viruses. And we say that it didn’t come from that lab. I mean, how preposterous would that have to be?”

He said the simplest-answer theory points first at Hunter Biden.

“Occam’s Razor. It’s very simple,” he said. “Use the simplest explanation first. And that’s why I used the COVID lab leak thing again. Karine Jean-Pierre saying [Hunter Biden questions are ‘irresponsible’] is the equivalent of social media companies censoring your account and locking you down from being able to say that this started in a lab in Wuhan calling that racist two years ago.”

