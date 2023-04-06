Keyboardist and vocalist Vivian Trimble from the ’90s rock/funk band Luscious Jackson, died on April 5, the band announced Thursday. She was 59.

In a post to the band’s social media accounts, Luscious Jackson members said Trimble died from a complication after years of treatment for cancer.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday,” the band wrote. “She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday.”

Luscious Jackson added, “We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy.”

In 1991, Trimble formed Luscious Jackson with Jill Cunniff and Gabby Glaser. A year later, former Beastie Boys drummer Kate Schellenbach joined the band as they were recording “In Search of Manny EP.” Trimble made her debut on the group’s first album in 1994 “Natural Ingredients” and then in 1996 “Fever In Fever Out.”

Two years later in 1998, Trimble left Luscious Jackson and created Dusty Trails with Josephine Wiggs, who released a self-titled album in 2000.