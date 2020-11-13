Go Pro Today

10 Times a Guy Has Landed a Vogue Magazine Cover, From Richard Gere to Harry Styles (Photos)

Harry Styles, who graces the December 2020 cover, is the first man to go solo for the coveted U.S. fashion mag

| November 13, 2020 @ 8:01 AM
vogue men
richard gere vogue
Vogue
Richard Gere  In November 1992, actor Richard Gere became the first man to appear on the cover of the American fashion bible -- posing beside his supermodel wife at the time, Cindy Crawford.
george clooney vogue
Vogue
George Clooney  It took another eight years for a guy to break through. This time it was George Clooney, who appeared with supermodel Gisele Bündchen in June 2000.  
lebron james vogue
Vogue
LeBron James  The NBA superstar also appeared with Gisele Bündchen on an April 2008 cover that generated a lot of criticism that James' pose and expression evoked Beauty and the Beast stereotypes.
ryan lochte vogue
Vogue
Ryan Lochte  The U.S. swimmer sandwiched himself between fellow Olympians Hope Solo and Serena Williams for a June 2012 cover ahead of the Summer Games in London -- for what would become the magazine's worst-selling cover of that year.
kanye west vogue
Vogue
Kanye West  Editor Anna Wintour faced pushback for her March 2014 cover choice of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian -- whom the magazine dubbed "#worldsmosttalkedaboutcouple."
ben stiller vogue
Vogue
Ben Stiller  The actor-director teamed with his "Zoolander 2" co-star Penélope Cruz to promote the comedy (which was a box office dud) -- complete with a classic "Blue Steel" pose.
ashton eaton vogue
Vogue
Ashton Eaton  Ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton posed beside model Gigi Hadid for the August 2016 issue
zayn malik vogue
Vogue
Zayn Malik  One year later, Gigi Hadid returned for the August 2016 cover -- this time posing with boyfriend Zayn Malik, the former One Direction singer whom she met shooting the video for his 2016 solo single "Pillowtalk."
justin bieber
Vogue
Justin Bieber  The pop singer posed with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, on the March 2019 cover.
GALLERY ONLY harry styles vertical vogue
Vogue
Harry Styles  In December 2020, the former boy-band singer became the first man to grace the cover of Vogue solo.