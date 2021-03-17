Behind Vuulr’s Mission to Connect Buyers and Sellers of Content Rights Online (Exclusive)

by | March 17, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The online content marketplace — where deals take an average of 10.5 days to complete — just unveiled a new tool to help distributors feature their shows or movies

Vuulr is doubling down on its mission to connect buyers and sellers of film and TV rights, TheWrap has exclusively learned, with the online content marketplace on Wednesday unveiling a new, free feature that makes it easier to highlight shows and movies on its platform.

The Los Angeles-based company (pronounced view-ler) has just launched “Brandable Screening Rooms,” allowing studios, distributors, and indie producers to feature their content in their own digital screening rooms — complete with logos, company descriptions and URLs — that make it easier to promote their work. Brandable Screening Rooms will hit the ground running, with more than 1,110 films and TV shows from more than 250 rights holders already using the feature at launch — including Gaumont, Legendary Television, One Animation and Vision Film, among others.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

