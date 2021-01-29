Walker

The CW

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Walker’ Stays North of 2 Million Viewers in 2nd Week

by | January 29, 2021 @ 8:34 AM

“The Chase” dips, placing ABC in a primetime ratings tie with Fox

The CW’s “Walker” is still strolling along in Week 2, when the “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot drew 2.1 million total viewers. That’s very good for the network.

At the top of the Nielsen rankings for Thursday, ABC and Fox tied for first place in the key adults 18-49 demographic. Blame a slight week-to-week decline in “The Chase” for that.

