“The Chase” dips, placing ABC in a primetime ratings tie with Fox

At the top of the Nielsen rankings for Thursday, ABC and Fox tied for first place in the key adults 18-49 demographic. Blame a slight week-to-week decline in “The Chase” for that.

The CW’s “Walker” is still strolling along in Week 2, when the “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot drew 2.1 million total viewers. That’s very good for the network.

ABC still had primetime’s most overall viewers.

Also Read: 'Walker': Genevieve Padalecki on Emily's Mysterious Death and That Poker Chip

ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was fourth with 2.5 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.8/5 and 6.4 million viewers. “The Chase” at 9 had a 0.6/4 and 4.7 million viewers. At 10, “The Hustler” got a 0.5/4 and 3 million viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 whipped up a 0.7/4 and 2.5 million viewers. At 9, “Call Me Kat” had a 0.6/3 and 2.4 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 got a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: Fox's 'Name That Tune' Outdoes Lead-in 'The Masked Dancer' in Key Demo

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.7 million. “Mr. Mayor” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers. At 8:30, “Superstore” got a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Dateline NBC” received a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2, but sixth in viewers with 1.33 million.

CBS, The CW and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.3. CBS and Telemundo both had 2 shares, The CW had a 1 share. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.1 million, The CW was fifth with 1.34 million and Telemundo was seventh with 1 million.

For CBS, following a trio of reruns, “The Unicorn” at 9:30 settled for a 0.3/2 and 3.1 million viewers. At 10, an episode of CBS All Access (soon to be Paramount+) original series “Star Trek: Discovery” had a 0.2/1 and 1.8 million viewers.

For The CW, “Walker” at 8 received a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.2/1 and 733,000 viewers.