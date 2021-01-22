Walker

The CW

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Walker’ Premiere Struts to 2.4 Million Viewers

by | January 22, 2021 @ 8:23 AM

“Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot draws network’s most eyeballs since an episode of “The Flash” from three years ago

Step aside, Chuck Norris: This “Walker’s” got The CW line-dancing.

The series premiere of “Supernatural” alum Jared Padalecki’s new CW show, a reboot of Norris’ old “Walker, Texas Ranger” program, drew the network’s largest overall audience (2.43 million) in the time slot since the Dec. 1, 2016 “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” debut. It was The CW’s most-watched telecast of any kind since a “Flash” episode nearly three years ago (Jan. 30, 2018).

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

