“The Walking Dead” was this close to finishing Season 10 before the coronavirus pandemic forced Hollywood to shut down and sent everyone into quarantine. But finally, on Sunday, the AMC zombie hit will air the conclusion to Season 10, before taking another hiatus.
“We were deep into post-production on it when everything shut down. And we literally couldn’t finish it, because there were post processes that we couldn’t do in person when everybody was sent home,” showrunner Angela Kang told TheWrap. “It had to happen in dribs and drabs.”
After production was shut down in March, Kang said it was months before they could restart anything because they have VFX vendors around the world that were also going into lockdown, some much more strict than the United States.
“It relies on all this machinery that processes and renders graphics that people just don’t have that capability at home. So it was many months. I think there’s some fans who kind of thought like, ‘Oh, they finished it, and it’s just like, they’re just waiting to torture us.’ I’m like, no, it really wasn’t finished! We have people in Sweden that can’t finish the VFX, and so it’s really taken until just recently to finish the very last pass on sound.”
But COVID-19 did more than just make it incredibly difficult to finish Season 10, it forced the show to rethink its own endgame, which will come after the conclusion to Season 11 in 2022. This summer, AMC added six bonus episodes to Season 10, pushing the full count to 22 episodes, though those will not air until sometime next year.
Kang still describes Sunday’s episode as “what was intended to be the conclusion of that arc,” with the extra six to serve as a bridge to their Season 11 plans. “We want to be as safe as humanly possible going back to film. We are following every union rule and more, but it really means that we had to take a hard look at the creative, and what we’d intended to do as our Season 11 premiere — which we still hope to do — but we won’t be able to shoot it right away.”
But rather than go potentially a year, or more, between “Walking Dead” episodes, Kang and the writers’ room found a way to film new episodes that will be easier complete amid all the COVID-19 restrictions.
“We rethought what sort of a continuation of this story that we can tell that that comes right off at the end of what was our planned finale, and then leads seamlessly into Season 11,” she said. “We’ve been doing a deep dive into some of these characters. And, you know, telling these stories that are just sort of tailor-made for the time that we’re in, in terms of production realities.”
As for the timeline of the six additional episodes, Kang said they’re currently in pre-production and will be shooting them soon. “There’s been a massive, like months-long, ramp-up for safety,” she said. “We’re doing it with, literally military position. We have a former military infectious diseases specialist on the ground with us and an epidemiologist and all of that.”
10 Zombie TV Shows Ranked, From 'The Walking Dead' to 'Santa Clarita Diet'
Netflix's new zombie apocalypse series, the "Z-Nation" prequel "Black Summer," is premiering Thursday, and what better way to welcome it than to rank other "undead" TV shows of the last few years from worst to best. We included the Rotten Tomatoes scores with each ranking for comparison. Share your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.
Netflix
10. "Freakish" – Hulu
Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 % A group of teens have to hide out in their high school after a chemical plant meltdown creates a bunch of zombie-like mutants, who take over the town. "Freakish" lasted only 2 seasons and had the worst Rotten Tomatoes score of the bunch. Critics said it suffered from thin, stereotypical characters, a flawed timeline and numerous plot holes.
Hulu
9. "Containment" - The CW
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78% This ill-fated CW show lasted only one season. When a mysterious and fatal virus starts infecting people, part of Atlanta is quarantined -- but attempts to find a cure are met with the unravelling of a possible conspiracy. Critics said it used the same old end-of-days scenario without much in the way of originality.
The CW
8. "Helix" - Syfy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 68% A team from the CDC makes a risky move by visiting a remote research facility in the Arctic to check on reports of a strange illness. They discover -- you guessed it -- a zombie-like plague that could threaten man-kind. “Helix” lasted only 2 seasons.
Syfy
7. "Z Nation" - Syfy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77% Your typical zombie apocalypse aftermath show, except this time, someone survives the zombie plague. The show’s heroes embark on a quest to get the survivor from New York to California, where a lab waits to test his blood. Notable cast members included (DJ Qualls, Harold Perrineau). The show was recently canceled after 5 seasons, giving way to its upcoming prequel, “Black Summer.”
Syfy
6. "Fear the Walking Dead" - AMC
Rotten Tomatoes score: 60% For those who just couldn’t get enough of “The Walking Dead,” here is its prequel, which explores how the zombie apocalypse that dictates the story of “TWD” began. Though arguably not as popular as the original, the drama series has been going steady since 2015 and its fifth season will premiere on June 2.
AMC
5."In the Flesh" - BBC
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96% Hailing from across the pond at the BBC, this short-lived series only lasted two seasons. Taking place after the zombie apocalypse is over, it follows 18-year-old former zombie Kieren, as he attempts to reenter society. Fans say it gives a brain and a heart to zombie drama, as it's less about blood and gore, and more about examining the stereotypes and knee-jerk reactions that lead Kieren’s hometown to discriminate against him. Brownie points for using Daniel Johnston's song "Devil Town" in the trailer.
BBC Three
4. "iZombie" - The CW
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89% Running since 2015 on The CW, Rose McIver stars as another cute, unconventional zombie lady named, ironically, Liv. She takes a job in a coroner’s office to gain access to the brains she must eat to maintain her bodily autonomy and avoid becoming a stereotypical zombie. In each new episode, her personality changes to match the latest brain she’s ingested, helping her gain insight into their mysterious deaths. Season 5 premieres May 2.
The CW
3. "Ash vs. Evil Dead" - Starz
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94% This revival of the 1981 classic movie “Evil Dead” serves up action, comedy and lots of gooey-looking fake blood. The original hero Ash (played by Bruce Campbell) returns after 30 years to finally come to terms with what happened in that cabin. However, despite a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and much to the shock and horror of its legion of fans, Starz canceled the show after 3 seasons due to low ratings, leaving the final season's cliffhanger ending just... hanging there.
Starz
2. "The Walking Dead" - AMC
Rotten Tomatoes: 80% While there's no question that this is the most talked about zombie show on TV, it can be argued that “The Walking Dead” has declined in quality since Season 1. But even though we ranked it at #2, there’s something to be said for a show that’s been going since 2010 with no plans to slow down for its 10th season in 2020.
AMC
1. "Santa Clarita Diet" - Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87% Drew Barrymore may not be the most traditional zombie, but she’s certainly the cutest. When her character Sheila dies from a mysterious illness, she comes back to life without a heartbeat -- but with a curiously strong hunger for human flesh. To satisfy her craving, she and her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) set out on a path of death and destruction... together.
Netflix
Season 1 of “Black Summer” comes to Netflix April 11 -- we’ll see how this one ranks!
Netflix
