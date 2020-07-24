‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Gets New Premiere Date at AMC

AMC’s newest “Walking Dead” series, “World Beyond” has a new premiere date. The second spinoff of AMC’s popular zombie franchise will now debut Oct. 4 at 10 p.m., right after the return of “The Walking Dead.”

Chris Hardwick revealed the date during the “The Walking Dead” panel as part of [email protected] on Friday.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 Finale will FINALLY air Sunday, October 4th at 9PM on AMC! It will be immediately followed by the Series Premiere of #TWDWorldBeyond (and then @AMCTalkingDead) pic.twitter.com/dMRq4dh1o0 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 24, 2020

Originally slated to premiere back in April, “World Beyond” was delayed early-on in the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought film and TV production to a standstill in March. Though the season had completed filming prior to the production shutdowns, a few of the season’s episodes have post-production work that remained unfinished.

Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” centers on the first generation raised in the post-apocalyptic world. The series, which is being billed as a two-season limited event, follows two sisters who, along with two friends, leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest.

Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond star. The series is produced and distributed by AMC Studios, with Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath serving as executive producers.

