Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision,” its first series for Disney+, will finally debut on the streamer in 2021.

The Marvel Studios series will hit the streaming service on Jan. 15. A new moving poster featuring signature MCU characters Wanda and Vision was also unveiled. Check it out below.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aejE6DNR35 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2020

“Wandavision” has been described often as an homage to classic TV sitcoms of the past. And according to a new cover story in Entertainment Weekly, they really leaned in on the homage part. How much? Marvel filmed the premiere episode in black-and-white — harkening back to the 1950s-era of TV — and brought in a live studio audience (this was pre-COVID days).

“The show is a love letter to the golden age of television,” Jac Schaeffer, head writer for “WandaVision,” told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.”

“WandaVision” reteams Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision; the latter died in “Avengers: Infinity War” and was not among the many MCU characters revived in the follow-up, “Avengers: Endgame.” Along with Bettany and Olsen, “WandaVision” will feature the debut of Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Monica Rambeau. Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn will also be part of the series’ cast.

And Marvel apparently went all out for that sitcom half of “WandaVision.” Director Matt Shakman and Feige met with Dick Van Dyke.

“[‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’] can be very broad with silly physical-comedy gags, and yet it never feels false, and I wondered how they did that,” Shakman said. “His answer was really simple: He basically said that if it couldn’t happen in real life, it couldn’t happen on the show.”

WandaVision also filmed scenes on Blondie Street at the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, which is home to classic sitcom houses from “Father Knows Best,” “The Partridge Family,” and “Bewitched.”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was supposed to be the first Marvel Studios series for Disney+ back in August, but production was halted in the spring by the coronavirus pandemic. It will now debut in 2021.

The other series from Marvel Studios are “Loki,” “Hawkeye,” the animated “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk.” “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany was tapped to portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.