Marvel fans got a present on Christmas, a new trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ show “WandaVision” that shows off just a little more of the show’s weird parody of 1960s and ’70s television — including twin babies, some fourth wall breaks and warping of reality.

“WandaVision” reunites Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision. (The latter died in “Avengers: Infinity War” and was not among the many MCU characters revived in the follow-up, “Avengers: Endgame.”) And clearly, Wanda is having some problems with that.

The new 1-minute trailer kicks off in black and white with Wanda saying she wants to “fit in” to their new hometown of Westview, followed by a quick montage of the couple jumping through the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s television staples as they go from just married, to pregnant, to parents of twins, to 1980s jazzercise. Until Wand’s television reality — and maybe the real one too — appear to break apart. Be careful guys!

Of course, the show debuts Jan. 15 in case you’re curious.

Marvel Is Exploring New Talent Deals in Case Films End Up Going to Disney+ (Exclusive)

Along with Bettany and Olsen, “WandaVision” will also feature the debut of Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Monica Rambeau, introduced as a child in 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn will also appear.

“Wandavision” has been described often as an homage to classic TV sitcoms of the past — something the trailer certainly backed up. And according to a recent Entertainment Weekly cover story, they really leaned in on the homage part.

“The show is a love letter to the golden age of television,” Jac Schaeffer, head writer for “WandaVision,” told EW. “We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.”

Check out the full trailer above.