‘WandaVision’ Decided to Recast Pietro ‘Relatively Early’ in Development Process, Kevin Feige Says

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 7 of “WandaVision.”)

Marvel boss Kevin Feige says that the “WandaVision” team decided “relatively early on in the development process” to swap one Pietro for another on the genre-bending series, which takes place after Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) twin brother was killed during the events of 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

“Well, there are discussions on everything, at one point or another,” Feige said during Disney+’s virtual Television Critics Association press tour Wednesday, when asked if there were conversations about bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who played Wanda/Scarlet Witch’s now-deceased twin Pietro/Quicksilver in the MCU movie) for Pietro’s arc on “WandaVision,” rather than recasting Pietro with Evan Peters (who played the character in several 20th Century Fox-produced”X-Men” films, prior to Disney’s acquisition of the studio).

“That’s one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms,” Fiege continued. “My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we’re figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we’re refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. And it’s just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda.”

Being the fourth-wall-breaking show that it is, “WandaVision” has embraced the fact Peters, rather than Taylor-Johnson, plays Pietro from the moment Peters showed up at the end of Episode 5 and Darcy (Kat Dennings) notes Wanda “recast Pietro” on her in-universe fake sitcom.

After last week’s big twist though, we now know that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness (f.k.a. Agnes) is the one behind all the bad things that have been happening in Wanda’s seemingly perfect Westview, including bringing in the “new” Pietro for some currently unknown but clearly nefarious reason.

