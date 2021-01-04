“WandaVision” is often described as a love letter to classic TV sitcoms, and the latest promo for the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios gives a hint at the show’s very sitcom-friendly theme song (or at least one of them).

Watch the minute-long video above, which features original themes by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who penned decade-appropriate tunes for several episodes. Christopher Beck scored the series.

“WandaVision” debuts Jan. 15, marking the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after an unexpected 18-month hiatus. The series will be nine episodes long.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Calls Back to Classic Sitcoms With Live Studio Audience, Black & White Premiere

“When the director, Matt Shakman — an old friend from my college days — pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it,” Lopez said about the new series. “We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

“WandaVision” reunites Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, and finds the two living an idyllic suburban life in Westview. Of course, nothing is what it seems, mostly because Vision is still very much dead following “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“WandaVision” also features the returns of Kat Dennings and Randall Park as their MCU characters, Darcy Lewis and FBI agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris also star, with the latter actress playing the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau from “Captain Marvel.”