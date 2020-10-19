In the drama “Wander Darkly,” Sienna Miller is drifting through her relationship with Diego Luna, wondering if they still love each other, when tragedy strikes and she is forced to examine her existence while wandering through the afterlife.

Tara Miele’s romantic and surrealistic drama “Wander Darkly” takes audiences through a disorienting journey of a couple’s shared moments, wondering whether the afterlife is a collection of your fears, regrets, loves and losses.

“What do you think happens when you die? What if it’s some extension or manifestation of your fears? What’s happening to me?” Miller asks in the trailer. “You’re not dead yet,” her husband played by Luna responds.

Also Read: Sienna Miller's 'Wander Darkly, 'Belushi' Added to AFI Fest 2020 Lineup

Lionsgate will release “Wander Darkly” in select theaters and on-demand beginning Dec. 11, and the hope is that the film can be an awards play for Miller, who critics have said gives one of her career-best performances. The film was also added to the current AFI Fest lineup.

“Wander Darkly” also stars Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles and Vanessa Bayer and is produced by Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat and Monica Levinson.

When TheWrap spoke with Miller, Luna and Miele at Sundance, the team explained that Miller and Luna had instant chemistry, which proved to be a challenge considering the film’s gravely serious subject matter.

“It was sizzling! Smoking,” Miller said. “We got on too well for a couple that’s not supposed to. Tara’s like, ‘Stop looking happy!'”

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Gave Co-Star Sienna Miller Part of His Salary on '21 Bridges'

Miele also wrote the film and said it was inspired when she and her own husband survived a car crash six years earlier.

“I found myself feeling so incredibly grateful that we had survived this, and really reflecting on our messy little lives differently than I had previously,” Miele said.

Check out TheWrap’s full interview here, and watch the new trailer for “Wander Darkly” above.