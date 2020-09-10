Go Pro Today

‘Warcross’ TV Series in the Works From Bruna Papandrea, John Cameron

“Altered Carbon” alums Adam Lash and Cori Uchida will adapt author Marie Lu’s 2017 YA sci-fi novel

| September 10, 2020 @ 11:00 AM
warcross tv series

Courtesy of Amazon

A TV adaptation of Marie Lu’s YA sci-fi novel “Warcross” is in the works from Bruna Papandrea and John Cameron.

Warcross, which was was published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books in September 2017, is about a hacker named Emika Chen, who “accidentally glitches herself” in the fictional game Warcross and “becomes an overnight sensation,” an accident that changes her life forever.

“Altered Carbon” and “Reprisal” alums Adam Lash and Cori Uchida will write the script and executive produce the series. Papandrea’s Made Up Stories production company and  Cameron have optioned the rights to Lu’s novel, with both set to executive produce the project, which does not yet have a network or streaming service attached to it, and Cameron directing the pilot. Lu will also executive produce the show, along with Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver, with Janice Park producing.

The “Warcross” series will be produced in partnership with Endeavor Content, which has overall deals with both Made Up Stories and Cameron.

“Marie’s action-packed novel is unlike any other I have read. From the virtual world of ‘Warcross’ which feels like a real possibility with the advancement of technology, to the fiery heroine of Emika and the unexpected narrative twists, ‘Warcross’ immersed me on such an engaging journey” Papandrea said. “This is going to be a very fun and visually dynamic show to create.”

Cameron added: “From the moment I started Marie’s inventive novel I was captivated by its high-adrenaline plot, its immersive world creation, and enthralled with its beguiling and complicated young heroine Emika Chen. At its heart, her story is a near-future romantic thriller, in both real and virtual worlds, and I couldn’t be more excited to help bring it to life onscreen.”

“As a massive fan of so many of the stories that Bruna Papandrea, Made Up Stories, and John Cameron have produced, I am delighted and deeply honored to have Warcross in their talented hands,” Lu said. They are masters of their craft in every way; every story they have brought to life has been done with exquisite care. I can’t wait to collaborate and see them work their magic on Emika, Hideo, and the world of Warcross.”

Lu is repped by Kassie Evashevski of Anonymous Content, Kristin Nelson of Nelson Literary Agency, and attorney Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes & Labowitz, LLP. Lash and Uchida are represented by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobsen. Cameron is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Made Up Stories is represented by WME.

Related Content