Warner Bros Announces DC Fandome, Virtual Comic-Con Alternative Launching in August

Warner Bros. is launching its own Comic-Con alternative this summer with DC Fandome, a free virtual fan experience drawing on the company’s library of DC Comics titles, the company announced Tuesday.

The event will begin on August 22 at 10 a.m. PT, and will be accessible around the world for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com.

The event will immerse fans in the DC Multiverse, with new content reveals and announcements from WB Games, Film, TV and comics, as well as panels and presentations by the casts and creators behind DC-based feature films and TV series, including: “”Wonder Woman: 1984,” “Aquaman,” “The Batman,” “Batwoman,” “Black Adam,” “Black Lightning,” “DC Super Hero Girls,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” DC’s “Stargirl,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Flash,” “Harley Quinn,” “Lucifer,” “Pennyworth,” “SHAZAM!, the SnyderCut of “Justice League,” “Suicide Squad,” “Supergirl,” “Superman & Lois,” “Teen Titans GO!,” “Titans,” “Watchmen,” “Young Justice: Outsiders.”

All of this content will be virtually housed in six different, fully programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome: “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse.

Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.

“There is no fan like a DC fan,” Warner Bros. chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. “For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

The epicenter of the DC FanDome is the “Hall of Heroes,” where attendees can experience special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV seriesand games. From there, navigate deeper into the DC Multiverse, exploring five additional satellite worlds, each with its own localized content and unique activities and one world fully devoted to our younger fans:

DC WatchVerse: Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Attendees venture into this world where the fans are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, attendees can go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.