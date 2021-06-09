warner bros discovery disney espn sports streaming

Photo illustration by TheWrap

Can Warner Bros. Discovery Rival Disney’s ESPN in Sports?

by | June 9, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Combining Turner and Eurosport assets will make newly-formed company an international sports player

One of the more under-the-radar aspects of Discovery’s deal with WarnerMedia to create Warner Bros. Discovery is its potential to become a force in international sports.

On the surface, both WarnerMedia and Discovery complement each other in sports rights. Turner, a WarnerMedia property, holds rights to the NBA, MLB, the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament and starting this coming fall, the NHL, which includes a handful of Stanley Cup Finals broadcasts. Discovery, meanwhile, owns Eurosport, which holds pan-European rights in 50 markets for the Olympics through the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

loki end credits important details

There’s an Important Detail Hidden in the ‘Loki’ End Credits
In the Heights Anthony Ramos First 8 Minutes

Why ‘In The Heights’ Could Have Long Box Office Run — If Summer Blockbusters Don’t Smother It
The Bachelorette

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Comes Up Roses

Is Streaming More Expensive Than Cable? Depends on Where You Live | Charts

Ratings: Univision Tops All of Broadcast TV With CONCACAF Nations League Finals
theme parks pandemic

Pandemic Theme Park Layoffs Make Way for Hiring Frenzy
iron man statue

Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Selling Life-Sized ‘Iron Man’ Statue for Nearly $8,000
CRUELLA Costume Designers

‘Cruella’ Sequel in Development at Disney
abc summer fun and games

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and ABC’s Other ‘Summer Fun & Games’ Shows Ranked by Viewers | Chart
Beat Shazam

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere Doesn’t Beat Much of Anything
amc theatres joey nicholas

AMC Theatres’ Surprise Stock Winners: Meet the Pizza Delivery Guy Who Turned $800 Into $65,000