Warner Bros. Drops Genndy Tartakovsky’s Finished Animated Film ‘Fixed’

Sony was handed back distribution rights and is pitching the movie elsewhere

"Fixed" (Sony Pictures)
"Fixed" (Sony Pictures)

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema has ditched Genndy Tartakovsky’s finished adult animated film “Fixed,” which is now seeking a new home as Sony Pictures was handed back its distribution rights, TheWrap has learned.

“Fixed,” which follows the tail of a bloodhound named Bull who sets off on a self-discovery journey after learning he’s scheduled to be neutered, comes from the vision of the Cartoon Network legend and boasts a star-studded cast, including Adam Devine, Idris Elba and Kathryn Hahn.

Primal on Max
Read Next
'Primal' Creator Genndy Tartakovsky Says He Views Season 2 as 'a Love Triangle' Between 2 Dinosaurs and a Caveman

Tartakovsky, who directed all three of Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania” films, is also behind the creation several iconic Cartoon Network series, including “Dexter’s Laboratory” and “Samurai Jack.” Tartakovsky and the Warner Bros.-owned children’s animated network signed an exclusive multi-year, cross-studio overall deal in 2022.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal
Read Next
The Making of ‘Unicorn: Warriors Eternal:’ How Genndy Tartakovsky Crafted His Magnum Opus

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.