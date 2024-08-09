Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema has ditched Genndy Tartakovsky’s finished adult animated film “Fixed,” which is now seeking a new home as Sony Pictures was handed back its distribution rights, TheWrap has learned.

“Fixed,” which follows the tail of a bloodhound named Bull who sets off on a self-discovery journey after learning he’s scheduled to be neutered, comes from the vision of the Cartoon Network legend and boasts a star-studded cast, including Adam Devine, Idris Elba and Kathryn Hahn.

Tartakovsky, who directed all three of Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania” films, is also behind the creation several iconic Cartoon Network series, including “Dexter’s Laboratory” and “Samurai Jack.” Tartakovsky and the Warner Bros.-owned children’s animated network signed an exclusive multi-year, cross-studio overall deal in 2022.