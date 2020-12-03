movie theater closed pandemic

Getty Images

Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Move May Be ‘Nail in the Coffin’ for Struggling Movie Theaters

by | December 3, 2020 @ 7:17 PM

Uncertainty over COVID-19 recovery led the studio to release films simultaneously in theater and on streaming, but could this change moviegoing habits forever?

Warner Bros. shocking decision to release all of its 2021 films on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously may have been prompted by unprecedented circumstances — the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down theaters worldwide, with full reopening postponed to some distant future. But what Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff called a “unique one-year plan” threatens permanent changes to movie theaters that have been under strain even before this year.

“It’s a nail in the coffin for theaters who have been vulnerable for a long time — you are witnessing the single biggest blow to cinema since COVID-19,” the Patriarch Organization CEO Eric Schiffer told TheWrap, noting that WarnerMedia parent AT&T “has made a business decision that the traditional movie experience is less important” than growing the company’s six-month-old streaming platform.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Spotify’s ‘Smart’ Bet on Joe Rogan and Apple’s ‘Awful’ Strategy | PRO Video
ADAM ARON AMC THEATRES thegrill

AMC Theatres Starts ‘Urgent’ Talks With Warner Bros. to Renegotiate Terms After HBO Max Deal
John Oliver Rips HBO Max

Here’s How You Can Get HBO Max if You Already Pay for HBO
Dune Timothee Chalamet

Warner Bros’ Bombshell HBO Max News Splits Fans, From ‘That’s a Win’ to ‘I Hate This’
Dune Timothee Chalamet

Did HBO Max Just Become the Best Bargain in Streaming?

Why Discovery+ Won’t be Hurt as Late Arrival to the Streaming Wars
dax holt adam glyn tristan thompson khloe kardashian larsa pippen

Inside 2 TMZ Veterans’ Plan to Disrupt the Celebrity News Model
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 23

NBC’s Christmas Tree Lighting Outdraws ‘The Masked Singer’ Triple Elimination in Total Viewers
Frank Lyford in HBO Max's Heaven's Gate docuseries

‘Heaven’s Gate’ Docuseries: Why Does Frank Lyford’s Voice Sound Like That?
Heaven's Gate

Heaven’s Gate Cult Member Explains in HBO Max Docuseries Why They All Wanted to Get Castrated (Exclusive Video)
jd heyman

EW Top Editor JD Heyman Axed After Complaints of ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comments (Exclusive)