Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max 2021 Films

WarnerMedia

Movie Theaters vs Streaming? Warner Bros’ HBO Max Plan Is a Complete Paradigm Shift

by and | December 4, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

“The concept of modern-day cinema has been burnt to ashes,” Eric Schiffer of The Patriarch Organization investment firm says

The earthquake that shook Hollywood on Thursday — with WarnerMedia announcing that its entire 2021 motion picture slate will be released in theaters and streamed on HBO Max on the same day — signals a paradigm shift likely to be embraced by audiences and film companies on a permanent basis.

“The concept of modern-day cinema has been burnt to ashes,” said Eric Schiffer, CEO of The Patriarch Organization a private equity and venture capital firm based in Santa Ana. “It’s been hit with its own form of plague and this is the greatest danger to the big cinematic experience.”

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Senior Film Reporter

