Mike Darnell has stepped down from his role as President of Unscripted Television at Warner Bros.

The executive announced his departure in a statement.

“Letting yourself go is always difficult…I took a deep breath, called myself on Zoom and told myself it was time to leave. I took it surprisingly well. Actually, Channing approached me a couple of months ago, and although I was given the opportunity to stay…it would have meant more changes for both my personal deal and to the general structure of the division,” Darnell said. “Call it fate, or just good timing, during my discussions with Channing, a couple of new ventures have come my way…even so, deciding to leave was difficult.”

In his 10 years at the studio, Darnell oversaw programming like “The Voice” and the “Bachelor” franchise.

“(Those who know me know I am not a fan of change.) I want to thank my amazing studio team. I am, of course, going to miss everybody…not the least of which is Channing,” Darnell added. “I couldn’t ask for a more supportive boss, first class all the way.”

By his second year at Warner Bros., Darnell more than doubled the studio’s unscripted output, making Warner Bros. the number one studio supplier of unscripted series in the country. He launched “The Jennifer Hudson Show” into syndication last fall. His catalogue also includes “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Hotel Hell,” “Love Connection,” the “Master Chef” franchise, “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?,” “The Simple Life,” “X Factor,” “Little Big Shots,” “Paradise Hotel,” “My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé,” “Nanny 911,” “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “The Real,” “Temptation Island,” “Mental Samurai,” “Moment of Truth,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Joe Millionaire,” “The Swan,” “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” “Paris in Love,” “Who Do You Think You Are?,” “Extra,” the two Max specials — “Friends: The Reunion” and “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” — and several animated hits, including “Family Guy” and “Futurama.”

“When Mike joined Warner Bros. in 2013, he was already an industry legend — one of the most influential figures in the history of unscripted programming. In his 10 years with WBTVG, he truly supercharged the unscripted department by more than doubling the series output, making Warner Bros. the top unscripted studio in America for seven straight years,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “Mike oversaw an all-star lineup of the top unscripted properties in the business, and his record of success is unparalleled. I had hoped we would continue to work together, but I understand Mike’s decision to leave.”

Darnell previously worked at Fox where he backed “American Idol,” which produced popular musicians and hit-makers like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks and Phillip Phillips.

“If there’s such a thing as a genius in this business, Mike definitely qualifies. I am incredibly grateful for his inspired leadership, both in the industry and within the company, and for his warm friendship and unforgettable style,” Dungey continued. “We’re losing a legend and an icon, one of the most creative executives in the industry, and he will be well and truly missed.”