Warner Bros. TV and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Producer Stephanie Allain and Homegrown Pictures

Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have inked a new, first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Hustle & Flow,” “Dear White People”) and her production company, Homegrown Pictures.

Allain had previously signed a first-look pack with WBTVG in 2020, so Monday’s news reveals a continuation of her relationship with that company, and adds in HBO.

Under the terms of the agreement, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team, which includes Director of Development Gabrielle Ebron, will develop original scripted programming. Warner Bros. Television will produce the projects for HBO and HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and broadcast.

“I’m so excited about the projects we’ve set up at WBTV over the past two years,” Allain said in a statement. “HBO, HBOMax, and WBTV really get my vision for Homegrown Pictures, and Gabi and I are grateful for their support. We look forward to producing culturally specific shows that will resonate with wide audiences.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but WBTVG and HBO confirmed it is a multiyear deal.

Allain founded her female-led company Homegrown pictures in 2003, and she has a lengthy list of credits including serving as executive producer of Netflix’s “Dear White People,” and of the made-for-TV movie “Life-Size 2,” which starred Tyra Banks and aired on Freeform. She was also a producer of “Black Snake Moan,” “Hustle & Flow,” “Biker Boyz,” and the kids film, “Good Boy.” Allain was also the first African American woman in the history of the Academy to produce the Oscars. She produced in 2020 alongside Lynette Howell.

Homegrown Pictures has a first-look film deal with Endeavor Content.

Allain is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman