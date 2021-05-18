warner bros.

Clockwise from top left: John Stankey, Casey Bloys, Mary Parent, Toby Emmerich, Andy Forssell and Ann Sarnoff (Photo illustration by TheWrap; Photos: Getty Images)

WarnerMedia Merger Deal Kicks Off Scramble for Interim Leadership

by | May 18, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

If current WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar exits, who will fill the position until David Zaslav takes over?

The proposed merger between AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. instantly set off speculation over who will serve as interim leader before the deal finalizes in mid-2022, at which point Discovery CEO David Zaslav is set to take over.

Given the magnitude of the deal, its complexities and the swiftness by which the deal was announced, it’s unclear who has the leadership skills to lead should the exit of WarnerMedia’s current CEO Jason Kilar become official, which is likely. Two individuals with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap that Kilar was not even aware of the merger plan until Saturday night, at which point he instructed his legal team to plan an exit strategy.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

