WarnerMedia Hires Richard Tom as Chief Technology Officer

Tom co-founded Vessel with current WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar

| June 1, 2020 @ 9:39 AM

WarnerMedia has hired Richard Tom as its new chief technology officer.

Tom has previously worked with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in multiple roles, having been his CTO both when Kilar was leading Hulu and when the two co-founded the streaming start-up Vessel.

Tom will lead WarnerMedia’s technology and operations organization including technology strategy, platform development and operations as well as shared services across WarnerMedia. This includes the company’s data strategy, content delivery systems, master control operations, broadcast engineering and the technology platform for its new streaming service, HBO Max, among other areas. In addition, the Xandr technology teams will also now report to Tom.

Also Read: John Oliver Mocks HBO Max in Its First Week: 'What the F-- Is That?' (Video)

Tom comes aboard five days after the launch of HBO Max.

“Richard is a rare bird in that he brings deep technical chops, a dogged customer focus, clear and bold vision, and a magnetism that attracts other world class builders to him,” said Kilar. “WarnerMedia’s future will be as much about technology as it will be about storytelling and having Rich report to me as our technical leader strongly signals that.”

Former WarnerMedia CTO Jeremy Legg will move over to parent company AT&T, where he’ll serve in the same role.

“Having been a part of the early innings of online video, it’s incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to redefine the future again with Jason and the WarnerMedia team,” said Tom. “It’s really fun to think about how technology will continue to help innovate the way WarnerMedia informs and inspires through amazing storytelling.”

