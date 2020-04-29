WarnerMedia on Wednesday acquired The Widget Company, a Dutch tech firm that develops apps for connected TVs and OTT devices, for an undisclosed sum. The deal comes as WarnerMedia prepares to launch HBO Max, its new streaming service, on May 27.

The Widget Company, according to its website, has built a mobile app for the Disney Channel in Europe, among several other projects. The Amsterdam-based company “puts users at the center of an OTT and TV Everywhere world,” according to its site. “Working with Next Level Media companies, we design and develop creative solutions for connected TV, game console, set top box and mobile applications which integrate seamlessly — not only with each other but also with everyone’s everyday lives.”

In a statement, WarnerMedia said TWC will support “international technology operations, bringing their expertise in creative digital and OTT solutions to current and future WarnerMedia projects for the international marketplace.”

Last week, WarnerMedia announced HBO Max will hit the market in late May, starting in the U.S. The service will cost $14.99 per month, the same price as an HBO-only subscription. The price makes HBO Max among the most expensive services, when compared to Netflix, Hulu and fellow newer entrants like Peacock, Quibi, Apple TV+ and Disney+. It will feature more than 2,000 movies, as well as original content and classic series like “Friends.”

HBO Max will be free of charge to AT&T and Charter customers who already subscribe to HBO either through a pay-TV subscription or digital via HBO Now. Those who subscribe to AT&T’s highest-tier wireless, video and internet plans will also have HBO Max included. Additionally, all other AT&T customers will get anywhere between one and 12 months free, depending on their plan.

Tim Baysinger contributed to this report.