WarnerMedia is preparing another round of sweeping layoffs as the coronavirus continues to hammer the company’s bottom line.
The impending layoffs, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, are expected to be in the thousands and affect employees across Warner Bros. studios and TV networks HBO, TBS and TNT. A rep for WarnerMedia declined to comment on the number of cuts or the divisions affected. The WSJ added that WarnerMedia is looking to cut costs by as much as 20%.
“Like the rest of the entertainment industry, we have not been immune to the significant impact of the pandemic,” a WarnerMedia spokesman said. “We are in the midst of that process and it will involve increased investments in priority areas and, unfortunately, reductions in others.”
The cuts are the latest changes under CEO Jason Kilar, who took over in May. Since then, Kilar has completely remade WarnerMedia by breaking down the traditional walls of the studio, television and premium cable divisions, bringing all content creation into one operation, while at the same time creating a separate focus on HBO Max. That restructure resulted in numerous executives leaving, most prominently Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly. On Thursday, WarnerMedia also hired Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco as its new head of ad sales; Colaco had worked with Kilar at Hulu and Vessel. The position had been open for more than a year.
Warner Bros. was hoping the release of “Tenet” would herald a comeback of the theater business, but with the pandemic still raging around the country, major markets like New York and Los Angeles remain closed. To date, “Tenet” has only grossed $45 million in the U.S. (and $307 million globally). In last week, studios have pushed most major releases that were slated for the rest of 2020 into next year, and two major theater chains have decided to close back down with no new movies on the horizon.
12 Trump Tweets About the Coronavirus That Are Super Awkward Right Now (Photos)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.
On Jan. 24, the president was sure "it will all work out well." He even personally thanked China's President Xi.
On March 18, he assured us that he "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously."
On May 24, he said mail-in ballots would create a "rigged election... Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"
On May 25, he claimied "great reviews" on his handling of COVID-19, "sometimes referred to as the China Virus."
Here's a gem from May 28: "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!"
On June 15, he complained that the "Far Left Fake News Media" is trying to "Covid Shame us on our big Rallies." This topic came up again few months later, at the first presidential debate, when Trump bragged that there has been "no negative effect" from his 35,000-40,000 person, largely-maskless, mid-pandemic outdoor rallies.
Months before the U.S. deaths surpassed 200,000, Trump tweeted on June 25, "Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World."
On July 5, Trump was still blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases to "massive testing" and that death numbers are down "low and steady," whatever that means.
On July 6, Trump lamented that the "Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%." In September, the country reached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Eight days after wearing a mask in public for the first time, he declared that "many people say that it is very Patriotic" to wear a mask on July 20.
This one is particularly ironic. On Sept. 3, Trump criticized "Sleepy Joe Hiden'" for sitting back "in his basement and criticizes every move we make on the China Virus. DOING GREAT JOB!"
On Sept. 18, Trump bragged that he had done "an incredible job" with the "China virus" than Biden did with the Swine flu pandemic in 2009.
The President and first lady tested positive for the virus Friday
