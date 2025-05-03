Warren Buffet to Step Down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO by End of Year

The legendary 94-year-old investor told the company’s board he wants to hand the reins over to to vice chairman Gregory Abel

Warren Buffet in 2017
Getty Images

Legendary investor Warren Buffet plans to step down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by the end of the year, he announced Saturday during the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

Buffet said he will ask the company’s board to approve vice chairman Gregory Abel as his successor atop the trillion-dollar conglomerate, formalizing a plan Buffet first announced in 2021.

Abel, who currently serves as CEO of subsidiary Berkshire Hathaway Energy, already oversees all of the parent company’s non-insurance related business.

In Saturday’s meeting, Buffet told shareholders he would “still hang around and conceivably be useful in a few cases,” but insisted Abel would have the “final word” on all business decisions.

The announcement marks an enormous change for one the most successful American businesses of the last 60 years, with potential implications not only for the world of business but also politics. Buffet, 94, is one of the most prominent Democratic Party donors and has served as an unofficial kingmaker, notably in 2008 when he endorsed Barack Obama and in 2016 when he endorsed Hillary Clinton.

More to come…

Ken Burns attends a discussion of the book "The Small and the Mighty" at 92NY on September 25, 2024 in New York City
Read Next
Ken Burns Calls PBS 'the Declaration of Independence Applied to Broadcasting' After Trump Slashes Funding | Video

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front.

Comments