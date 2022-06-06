‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 First Look Offers Shows Butt-Kicking Habits Die Hard (Video)

As part of Geeked Week, there’s a new “Warrior Nun” Season 2 first look, and it is just as action packed as ever with the team going up against Adriel.

The series, which is inspired by the Manga novels, revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her, per Netflix.

Season 1 starred Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary) and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius)

Other stars included Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall) and Charlotte Vega (Zori)

Simon Barry is the series creator and showrunner. Barry executive produces alongside Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes.