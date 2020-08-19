‘Warrior Nun’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Jennifer Maas | August 19, 2020 @ 6:20 AM
Last Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 6:43 AM
Tamara Arranz/NETFLIX
“Warrior Nun” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Wednesday.
The first season of the drama premiered July 2 and stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius), as well as Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall) and Charlotte Vega (Zori)
Per Netflix, Baptista, Tonteri-Young, Andrea, Turner and Delcán are all set to reprise their roles as “the core group of demon-fighting Nuns” for Season 2, with additional season two casting to be announced at a later date.
Here is the official description for the “Warrior Nun” TV series, courtesy of Netflix: “Inspired by the manga novels, ‘Warrior Nun’ revolves around a 19 year-old woman (Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.”
Simon Barry created “Warrior Nun” and serves as showrunner on the series. Barry executive produces alongside Jet Wilkinson and Stephen Hegyes.
