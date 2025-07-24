‘Washington Black’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Washington Black” boasts a cast filled with fresh and familiar faces for Hulu’s newest adventure series.

Taking place in the 19th century, “Washington Black” follows the story of a young Black inventor who journeys across the world as he learns more about himself and his passions for creation. The miniseries is based on Esi Edugyan’s 2018 novel of the same name, which is executive produced by Sterling K. Brown and the showrunners Selwyn Hinds and Kim Harrison.

“Washington Black” landed on Hulu with all eight episodes on Wednesday. Check out the cast below.

Ernest Kingsley Jr. in “Washington Black” (Hulu) Ernest Kingsley Jr. as Washington “Wash” Black Ernest Kingsley plays the older version of Washington “Wash” Black, a brilliant inventor whose passions for science, creation and discovery trace back to his youth. But he’s on the run from slave bounty hunters who are hunting him down for a crime he didn’t commit. Kingsley previously starred in “The Sandman,” “War of the Worlds,” “Grace” and more.

Eddie Karanja as Young Wash “Washington Black” (Hulu) Eddie Karanja as Young Wash Eddie Karanja stars as the younger version of Wash. Audiences meet him as an 11-year-old boy who’s enslaved on a sugar plantation in Barbados. His wit and natural skill in science captured the attention of his inventor, Christopher “Titch” Wilde, the brother of his enslaver. He joins Titch as an apprentice, during which time Titch teaches him all he knows about the world of science, expanding Wash’s dreams and passions to learn more about everything around him. Karanja previously starred in “Halo,” “The Sandman,” “Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After” and more.

Sterling K. Brown as Medwin Harris in “Washington Black” (Hulu) Sterling K. Brown as Medwin Harris Sterling K. Brown stars as Medwin Harris. He’s a leader and protector among the Black residents in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He also serves as a mentor to Wash, and helps him and others alike escape the cruelties of slavery. Brown, a three-time Emmy winner, has cemented himself in Hollywood as one of the best of the best when it comes to acting. His previous work includes “This Is Us,” “American Fiction,” “Black Panther,” “Paradise” and more.

Tom Ellis as Christopher “Titch” Wilde in “Washington Black” (Hulu) Tom Ellis as Christopher “Titch” Wilde Tom Ellis plays Christopher “Titch” Wilde, an inventor and the brother of a sugar plantation enslaver. But he’s nothing like his cruel sibling, as he has empathy for those who have been abused and marginalized, even though he uses the money earned from slave labor to fund his creations. He notices Wash’s admiration for science and takes him on as an apprentice. Ellis previously starred in “Lucifer,” “Tell Me Lies,” “Players,” “Miranda” and more. Read Next

Iola Evans as Tanna Goff in “Washington Black” (Hulu) Iola Evans as Tanna Goff Iola Evans stars as Tanna Goff, the daughter of scientist Mr. Goff. She is a biracial woman, whose white-passing appearance allows her to navigate the world without experiencing the horrors of racism. However, the challenges she faces come from her own father, who is insistent on keeping her Blackness a secret, particularly as he seeks to find her a wealthy, white suitor. Evans has previously starred in “Choose or Die,” “Out of the Darkness,” “Phea,” “City of Lost Children” and more.

Rupert Graves as Mr. Goff in “Washington Black” (Hulu) Rupert Graves as Mr. Goff Rupert Graves stars as Mr. Goff, an inventor and Tanna’s father. Despite having true love for Tanna’s late biological mother, he tries his best to hide Tanna’s Black heritage as he attempts to find a wealthy suitor who can rescue their family from financial debt.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Miss Angie in “Washington Black” (Hulu) Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Miss Angie Sharon Duncan-Brewster stars as Miss Angie, a Black woman living in Nova Scotia. She and Medwin share a friendly past but romance has started to spark between them. Duncan-Brewster previously starred in “Intergalactic,” “Earth Mama,” “Top Boy,” “Alien: Containment” and more.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Gaius in “Washington Black” (Hulu) Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Gaius Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine plays Gaius, a wise elder on the sugar plantation in Barbados, where he watches over his community and young Wash. He is burdened with the daily challenges of maintaining his loyalty to his people while satisfying his slave master’s every beck and call.