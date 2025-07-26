‘Washington Black’ Release Schedule: Are More Episodes on the Way?

“Washington Black,” Hulu’s action-packed odyssey that’s based on Esi Edugyan’s fictional 2018 novel of the same name, has officially landed. And we have all the details about how to tune in.

The limited series, which follows a young, Black inventor’s journey through self-discovery, is executive produced by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Kimberly Ann Harrison, and Sterling K. Brown. Seyfu and Harrison also serve as the series’s showrunners

TheWrap previously reported the news about the show’s production back in 2021. Check out the how to watch details below.

When does “Washington Black” premiere?

“Washington Black” premiered on Hulu on July 23.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in the “Washington Black” miniseries, and all of them landed on Hulu when the show premiered on July 23.

Are more episodes on the way?

“Washington Black” followed the binge-release model, so all episodes are now available — and it’s a limited series so no new episodes are currently planned.

What is “Washington Black” about?

“Washington Black” follows the 19th-century adventures of George Washington “Wash” Black – an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. Brown will play the gregarious, larger-than-life Medwin Harris, who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia as the de facto Mayor of Black Halifax prioritizes the community over everything except Washington Black, his young protégé. Meeting Wash sends him down a challenging path of self-discovery. And as the barricades around his heart start to fall, Medwin will learn to dream again.

Who’s in the cast?

The series stars Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis and Sterling K. Brown.

Watch the trailer