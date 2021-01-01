If you work at The Washington Post, congratulations, you’re starting the new year with some extra cash in the bank. That’s because all Washington Post employees are receiving a “special bonus” of $2,021 within the next week, WaPo reporter Jose A. Del Real tweeted on Thursday night. (WaPo reporter Mike Rosen also confirmed the new year’s bonus.)

Per Del Real’s tweet, WaPo publisher Fred Ryan said in an email the bonus is a sign of “gratitude for your exceptional service through the challenges of 2020.” The paper, like most other major outlets, covered the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 presidential race, among other topics, last year. About 2,700 people work at the Washington Post, per Owler, which includes approximately 800 journalists; that means $5.46 million in bonuses will be handed out overall.

The bonuses come after the paper’s owner, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, had another strong financial year despite the economic wreckage brought on by the pandemic. Bezos closed the year worth $190 billion — firmly entrenched as the world’s richest person — after seeing his net worth climb $75.4 billion, according to Bloomberg, in 2020.

It’s unclear if Amazon employees will also be receiving a bonus to kick off 2021. A rep for the tech giant didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Amazon announced in late November its front-line workers would receive a $300 holiday bonus, and its part-time workers would get a $150 bonus.