The Washington Post Style section hired Jonathan Fischer as the outlet’s first arts and entertainment editor.

In the newly created role, Fischer will lead the Post’s team of reporters, critics, and editors across a range of entertainment topics including culture, television, and much more.

Fischer comes to the Post from Slate, where he worked for the last nine years, running a business, tech, and media section for the outlet.

Prior to working for Slate, Fischer worked at Washington City Paper from 2009 to 2014, serving as arts editor and then managing editor.

Executive features editor Ben Williams, deputy features editor Hank Stuever and managing editor Krissah Thompson announced Fischer’s hire on Monday. Fischer started at the Post on Jan. 2.

“Jon’s arrival will begin a process of rethinking our A&E coverage, which starts with a subject-focused realignment,” the editors wrote in a statement.

Alongside Fischer’s hiring announcement, the editors noted some internal changes as well. Janice Page will edit film coverage, Nicole Arthur will edit television and music coverage, Steven Johnson will edit art and video games coverage, and Zachary Pincus-Roth will edit the Post’s theater coverage.