The Washington Post Guild has authorized a one-day walkout for next Thursday to protest the company’s unwillingness to bargain over a new contract in good faith.

Semafor first broke the news that a walkout was possible on Thursday, saying that at least 640 staffers signed on to the work stoppage. The Washington Post Guild was looking to secure 700 signatures, which was reached on Friday and reported by The New York Times.

Scoop: The Washington Post Guild has authorized a 24-hour walkout for next Thursday, complete with a picket line outside the office. Guild announced the walkout internally after securing 700 commitments. — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) December 1, 2023

The walkout will include a picket line outside the office on Thursday.

The protest comes as the Washington Post said that layoffs are coming by the end of the year if staffers do not agree to buyouts. The outlet seeks to cut 240 jobs across its newsroom and will resort to involuntary layoffs if necessary.

Washington Post games reporter Gene Park posted on X that he would participate in the walkout instead of covering “The Game Awards,” live on Thursday as originally planned, “In solidarity with my union family.”

“I do have other coverage planned on other days, but Dec. 7 will be a blackout,” he wrote.

In solidarity with my union family, I will NOT be covering The Game Awards live on Thursday for The Washington Post, a very high-traffic evening that always beats our own political coverage.



I do have other coverage planned on other days, but Dec. 7 will be a blackout. https://t.co/C2MpVCFlXO — Gene Park (@GenePark) December 1, 2023

The Washington Post is not the only major publication to organize against management in a strike. Just last December, the New York Times staff held a 24-hour walkout after the paper’s management ceased participating in negotiations.