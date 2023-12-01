Washington Post Union Authorizes One-Day Walkout Next Week

The 24-hour strike will include a picket line outside the Washington Post offices 

Washington Post
Getty Images

The Washington Post Guild has authorized a one-day walkout for next Thursday to protest the company’s unwillingness to bargain over a new contract in good faith. 

Semafor first broke the news that a walkout was possible on Thursday, saying that at least 640 staffers signed on to the work stoppage. The Washington Post Guild was looking to secure 700 signatures, which was reached on Friday and reported by The New York Times. 

The walkout will include a picket line outside the office on Thursday. 

The protest comes as the Washington Post said that layoffs are coming by the end of the year if staffers do not agree to buyouts. The outlet seeks to cut 240 jobs across its newsroom and will resort to involuntary layoffs if necessary. 

Washington Post games reporter Gene Park posted on X that he would participate in the walkout instead of covering “The Game Awards,” live on Thursday as originally planned, “In solidarity with my union family.” 

“I do have other coverage planned on other days, but Dec. 7 will be a blackout,” he wrote. 

The Washington Post is not the only major publication to organize against management in a strike. Just last December, the New York Times staff held a 24-hour walkout after the paper’s management ceased participating in negotiations. 

washington post
Read Next
Washington Post to Cut Staff by 240 Employees After 'Overly Optimistic' Traffic, Ad Projections

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.