The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. has been locked down after armed pro-Trump rioters swarmed the building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Photographs and video from reporters and bystanders on the ground and inside the Capitol show rioters overtaking the Senate chamber. Mobs of people were able to push past police and barricades around the perimeter of the Capitol, and some guards were photographed with guns drawn inside the Senate chamber. Video footage taken at the scene also shows rioters clashing with police and breaking glass on doors and windows.

One rioter managed to enter the Senate chamber and get behind the Speaker’s dais, where he yelled, “Trump won that election!”

Video from the scene shows groups of people chanting, “Take the Capitol” and “Stop the steal” — a common phrase employed by Trump supporters who feel that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from Trump by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

CNN reported Wednesday afternoon that one woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on Capitol grounds. The network’s news anchors called the chaos an “insurrection” and described the rioters as “anarchists.” The Virginia National Guard and Troopers are expected to be deployed soon, following authorization from Gov. Ralph Northam.

Below, see more video and photos from the unfolding situation in Washington, D.C.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

This is all your doing… pic.twitter.com/rdFDOfCkBT — 🚀 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

https://mobile.twitter.com/williamlegate/status/1346904942666244109

https://mobile.twitter.com/donlemon/status/1346904182830206976

https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1346905425543917573