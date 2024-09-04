Wasserman Expands Digital Creators Arm With Long Haul Management Acquisition

Wasserman has acquired Long Haul Management and named its CEO and founder Dan Levitt SVP of Creators, Wasserman president of global talent Jason Ranne announced Wednesday.

As part of the acquisition, all Long Haul Management staff and clients will join Wasserman Creators, the agency’s digital talent representation arm launched last fall. Long Haul, which focuses on sports, gaming and lifestyle creators, was founded in 2013.

The move comes a year after the global media company led by Casey Wasserman bought Brillstein Entertainment Partners, the entertainment management and production company run by Cynthia Pett and Jon Liebman.

“Dan is one of the original founding members of the creator representation business, and we are thrilled he decided to bring his knowledge, leadership and creator advocacy to Wasserman,” Ranne said in a statement shared with TheWrap.

Levitt, meanwhile, toasted Wasserman’s “storied history in representation.”

“I’m excited to unlock larger opportunities for our clients – turning their next big ideas into ambitious new lines of business – while continuing my mission of helping empower creators,” he said.

The Long Haul team previously worked with Wasserman on a number of projects, including creative, production, media buying and creator marketing and activations.

The talent group formed some of the first large-scale creator partnerships with companies including the NBA, social media network House of Highlights and sports publisher and influencer Overtime. Levitt also worked on branded integrations with more than 200 major traditional and media brands, such as Google, Netflix, Fox, Disney, Nike, Reebok, Adidas, Nintendo, Starbucks, Ubisoft, WB and Focus Features.

Levitt’s clients include several of YouTube’s top gaming, sports and pop culture talent, such as YouTuber MatPat whose Game & Film Theorists channels have over 20 million subscribers. He also serves an executive producer YouTube Red series “MatPat’s Game Lab.”

Prior to founding Long Haul, Levitt worked for Big Frame talent agency, Disney and Columbia Records.