Watch Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch Kiss in Trailer for Netflix Improv Comedy Specials (Video)

Three specials premiere April 21

| April 7, 2020 @ 10:25 AM

Netflix has released the trailer for Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch’s upcoming two-man, three-part comedy special, and it’s all completely improvised — right down to the kiss.

You heard that right. Not even the comedians themselves knew what jokes they were going to tell before stepping on stage to tape the performances. Here’s how improv works: an audience member calls out a random topic, and the performers make up an entire skit on the fly based solely on that suggestion.

Also Read: Rising LA Rapper Mac P Dawg Shot Dead at 24, Shoreline Mafia Members Say

All three specials, filmed at NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, will premiere on Netflix on April 21.

Watch the trailer above.

Here are the official descriptions for each part:

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

“The story of two friends, one of whom has an important job interview which spirals into an existential crisis involving photography, The New York Times and JFK airport bathroom stalls. By the end of a hilarious turn of events, Kyle is Saussin, Saussin is Kyle, neither have their dream job, but both know what it means to truly embody a Gazelle.”

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

“What starts as a dreaded final exam for a group of first year law students quickly turns into a test of human morality as the duo encounters an alien, contemplates child abandonment, and dabbles in a bit of magic. “The Breakfast Club” meets “The Chronicles of Narnia” in this imaginary class’ quest to learn the difference between paper and digital contracts.”

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

“Emotions are high in the events leading up to and during a wedding where the priest, a ghost, and the bride and groom’s parents are as loose as a caboose. Follow Thomas and Ben down the aisle as they concoct a compelling scenario — the tale of sixth grade lovers, a robbery-gone-wrong, and the ultimate test of true love.”

Ben Schwartz is best known for playing Jean Ralphio in NBC’s beloved comedy series “Parks and Recreations.” He also voiced Sonic in this year’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie alongside Jim Carrey. Thomas Middleditch is known for playing the lead role of Richard Hendricks on HBO’s comedy series “Silicon Valley.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
1 of 42

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE