Netflix has released the trailer for Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch’s upcoming two-man, three-part comedy special, and it’s all completely improvised — right down to the kiss.

You heard that right. Not even the comedians themselves knew what jokes they were going to tell before stepping on stage to tape the performances. Here’s how improv works: an audience member calls out a random topic, and the performers make up an entire skit on the fly based solely on that suggestion.

Also Read: Rising LA Rapper Mac P Dawg Shot Dead at 24, Shoreline Mafia Members Say

All three specials, filmed at NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, will premiere on Netflix on April 21.

Watch the trailer above.

Here are the official descriptions for each part:

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job “The story of two friends, one of whom has an important job interview which spirals into an existential crisis involving photography, The New York Times and JFK airport bathroom stalls. By the end of a hilarious turn of events, Kyle is Saussin, Saussin is Kyle, neither have their dream job, but both know what it means to truly embody a Gazelle.” Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic “What starts as a dreaded final exam for a group of first year law students quickly turns into a test of human morality as the duo encounters an alien, contemplates child abandonment, and dabbles in a bit of magic. “The Breakfast Club” meets “The Chronicles of Narnia” in this imaginary class’ quest to learn the difference between paper and digital contracts.” Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding “Emotions are high in the events leading up to and during a wedding where the priest, a ghost, and the bride and groom’s parents are as loose as a caboose. Follow Thomas and Ben down the aisle as they concoct a compelling scenario — the tale of sixth grade lovers, a robbery-gone-wrong, and the ultimate test of true love.”

Ben Schwartz is best known for playing Jean Ralphio in NBC’s beloved comedy series “Parks and Recreations.” He also voiced Sonic in this year’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie alongside Jim Carrey. Thomas Middleditch is known for playing the lead role of Richard Hendricks on HBO’s comedy series “Silicon Valley.”