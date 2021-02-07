Watch ‘F9’ Super Bowl Spot ‘Crank It All the Way Up’ (Video)

A year after the first trailer debuted at the Super Bowl, Universal has released a new “F9” tv spot for Super Bowl LV ahead of the film’s release this May.

The new trailer shows Dominic Toretto enjoying a quiet life with Letty, giving another quiet musing about family before his life is once again turned upside down and sends him on another long series of death-defying stunts. But there’s one big difference this time: the threat facing Dominic and his team comes from none other than his long lost brother, Jakob, played by longtime wrestling hero John Cena in his first major performance as a villain.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Nathalie Emmanuel all return for the latest “Fast & Furious” sequel alongside Sung Kang, who returns as Han after he was believed to have been killed in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.”

Watch the new spot in the clip above.