Dr. Anthony Fauci and three other top government health officials will testify before the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday morning regarding the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, and you will be able to watch it right here.

The hearing, which will be streamed live on C-SPAN and on the Senate committee’s website, will convene virtually as most of the witnesses, including Fauci, are in some form of quarantine after coming into contact with an infected White House staffer.

In addition to Fauci, the Senate committee will hear testimony from Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Fauci, Redfield and Hahn are all members of the White House’s coronavirus task force. Though Giroir is not an official member of the task force, he has been overseeing the country’s testing efforts.

Fauci last testified before Congress in March, shortly after the U.S. declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency. Tuesday’s testimony will allow the government’s top officials to respond directly to inquiries about the government’s response to the virus without the presence of Donald Trump.

Tune in to the testimony live beginning at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.