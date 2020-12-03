Not only did George Clooney confirm to Jimmy Kimmel that he’s been using a Flowbee to cut his own hair for decades, the “Midnight Sky” actor and director demonstrated it. Yes, on Kimmel’s live television show

Clooney says his assistant first got him the Flowbee off of a TV commercial 22 years ago.

“People who have assistants shouldn’t be Flowbee-ing their hair,” Kimmel quipped.

Glasses houses, Jimmy. As it turns out, Kimmel is also a member of the Flowbee family, he admitted.

“It’s funny because I ordered a Flowbee in like March because I could see my hair was starting to get a little shaggy and I didn’t know if I would ever be able to get a haircut again,” Kimmel said.

But the late-night host said he’s never used it — until Wednesday, when the boys Flowbee-d together. Live on ABC.

Clooney led the way with the demonstration, and also introduced us to our new favorite phrase: “Can’t hear you, I’m Flowbee-ing!”

The ABC appearance makes more a much better Flowbee commercial than that old one. It will also probably be better received at the Flowbee corporate offices than the “Suck Kut” spoof from “Wayne’s World.” (“It certainly does suck.”)

Watch the video above. Before all the Flowbee chatter, the hair-cutting vacuum’s accidental pitchman told Kimmel all about his kids’ fluency in Italian, which sounds like it was a horrible mistake, and just who wears the apron in the Clooney household.

George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky” has a Dec. 23 Netflix release. Watch the trailer here.

The movie is based on Mark L. Smith’s book “Good Morning, Midnight.” Lily Brooks-Dalton adapted it for the screen.

“The Midnight Sky” co-stars Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Ethan Peck, Demián Bichir and Sophie Rundle.

Bonus: Enjoy the “Suck Kut” scene from “Wayne’s World” below.