Good Lord, the Trailer for HBO Max’s ‘Heaven’s Gate’ Docuseries… (Video)

What kind of fresh hell is this? HBO Max has released the trailer for December docuseries “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults,” and the footage will take you right back to the late-90s insanity.

HBO Max’s “Heaven’s Gate” docuseries uses never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to examine the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and their loved ones, according to the streaming service. What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon, ended in 1997 with the largest mass suicide on U.S. soil and changed the face of modern New Age religion forever.

“The basic idea of Heaven’s Gate was that you would chemically and biologically transform your body, becoming a next-level alien,” one of the docuseries participants explains in the trailer, “and then you would physically get on board the UFO which would then sail off into Heaven.”

(Even Scientologists are like “WTF”?” at that premise.)

Oh, and there was also the castration part. They never seem to tell you about the castration stuff during cult Rush Week.

All four episodes of the HBO Max original “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” will launch on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 on the relatively new streaming service. The first episode will actually be available to stream for free starting the following morning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

“Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” is a Max Original produced by CNN Original Studios and Campfire. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel (“Gleason”), the docuseries is also executive produced by Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein (“The Innocent Man”) and Shannon Riggs, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Studios, with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney and Erik Diehn executive producing for the digital media company Stitcher (“Heaven’s Gate” podcast, “Sold in America” podcast).