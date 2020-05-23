Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez faced off in a Watch-It-Once TikTok Dance Challenge on Friday’s “Tonight Show,” and although the late-night host has got some moves, well, you can probably guess who won.

The idea is that they both watch a TikTok Challenge that neither of them had seen before and then try to recreate it. Whoever gets closest to it wins that round.

“I’m gonna go down in flames in front of my kids, it’s fine,” JLo laughed. “Like, ‘Mom, don’t embarrass us!'”

As if.

Fallon, on the other hand, went in fully confident, even though he was going head-to-head with undeniably one of the best dancers of her generation.

“I’m kinda known for my dancing so this is gonna be easy for me, I think,” Fallon smiled.

The dances started off slow and easy and, yes, they both nailed it. But then… then… well, just watch the clip above.