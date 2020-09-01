Watch Letitia Wright’s Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Video)

In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday night, “Black Panther” co-star Leticia Wright paid heartfelt to her “brother” Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday following a four-year battle with cancer.

Set to the music of Montell Fish and JKD Stay Free, the video features scenes of sunsets, beaches, cityscapes and other images, with photographs and video footage of Boseman edited in. Over this footage Wright, who plays Shuri in the “Black Panther” franchise and whose voice can be heard breaking at several points, recites a prose poem expressing her grief and shock over Boseman’s death.

We’ve transcribed her words in full below. Watch the video at the bottom of the page.

Also Read: To Be Young, Gifted and Black: The Legacy Chadwick Boseman Gave Us Can Never Die (Commentary)

“It is written there is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning. Refusing to shine, dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing. Rivers so deep. I didn’t know this was what I was waking up to. My brother, an angel on earth has departed. A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

“Words can’t describe how I feel. How we all feel. That losing you has forced upon us. To accept this as a new reality. I wish I’d got to say goodbye. Messaged you a couple of times, I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. Against all the odds you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.”

“I’ll never forget the day that I met you. Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, you told me that you were my brother, and I am to love you as such. And I always did. I always will. But now my heart is broken, searching for all messages of exchange. A card filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.”

Also Read: Michael B Jordan Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: 'I Wish We Had More Time' (Photo)

“Before we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and many more moments of me picking on you on set. Leaning my head on your shoulders in the throne room as Ryan gave us notes. I thought this would be forever. This hurts, trusting God to heal all wounds.”

“It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds you’ve planted on the earth to grow. To blossom. To become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”