Watch the First 2 Minutes of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 Premiere Early (Exclusive Video)

The two-night premiere of “The Masked Singer” kicks off Wednesday with an episode that will end in a double elimination. But before fans can get to that two-fer twist, they’ll need to watch the entire hour of Night 1. While we can’t give you that just yet, TheWrap can exclusively deliver the first two minutes of the episode, courtesy of Fox.

“16 celebrities are being transported to a classified location,” “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon says in the video above, which is the opening to tomorrow’s Season 6 premiere. “Here, they’ll compete disguised head to toe in the most outrageous masked costumes on TV, including the longest, the tallest, and the smelliest ones we’ve ever built. America, your job is to figure out which of your favorite celebrities are singing behind the mask. Luckily, you’ll have to help of our crack team of detectives. And an earth-shattering twist, the Take It-Off Buzzer. Tonight, we begin our epic two-night premiere event with the first five singers of Group A. And a groundbreaking double elimination. So get ready to guess who is behind the mask.”

The video gives us a quick montage look at the 16 Season 6 contestants in action in front of panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, including Baby, Dalmatian, Cupcake, Hamster, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, Bull, Beach Ball, Banana Split, Pepper, Caterpillar, Skunk, Octopus, Jester and Mother Nature and Pufferfish.

The Group A competitors you’ll see make their debut on the premiere episode are Octopus, Mother Nature, Skunk, Bull and Pufferfish. And as mentioned above, only three will advance by night’s end. On Night 2, two Wildcard contestants will be added to compete against that trio.

Per Fox, “The Season Six contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

The first night of the Season 6 premiere of “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox. Night 2 will air Thursday at that same time.