Sure “The Mandalorian” ended its second season last week, and yes it’s gonna be at least two years before it returns for Season 3. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t more Baby Yoda — sorry, we can’t really accept “Grogu” — content to tide you over in the interim.

Well, sorta. Director Robert Rodriguez, who headed up the Season 2 episode “The Tragedy,” gave fans a present on Christmas day in the form of a behind-the-scenes video in which he jams out on his acoustic guitar next to the adorable Baby Yoda puppet. And thankfully, the puppeteers knew enough to make sure Baby Yoda bobbed his head along with the music.

Here’s the clip:

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

See? Even when you can’t ignore the fact that Baby Yoda is just a prop, he’s still super adorable.

Also Read: Will Luke Skywalker Show Up Again on 'The Mandalorian' or Other 'Star Wars' Shows?

This was posted on Twitter so of course it got memed pretty quickly by fans who replaced whatever it is Rodriguez is playing with completely different music. Here are a few fun examples:

Baby yoda curtindo Barões da Pisadinha – Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/xC3dJBQIr7 — Δℓix ϟ (@MissObscurus) December 26, 2020

And please don’t sleep on this absolute legend who dubbed in “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Yoda”:

Thanks Robert, that was fun.

Meanwhile, as we said, it’s gonna be a while before we see more Baby Yoda, assuming we see him at all when “The Mandalorian” returns at some point after next December’s “The Book of Boba Fett.” After all, at the tail end of Season 2 he left Mando, seemingly for good, to go with Luke Skywalker to wherever it is he’s training new Jedi Knights in the years after “Return of the Jedi” (“The Mandalorian” takes place 5 years after that movie). Maybe when Mando returns he’ll team up with Baby Jabba or Baby Chewbacca instead.