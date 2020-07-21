Watch the ‘Happy Endings’ Reunion Episode Here (Video)

“Happy Endings” fans got a bit of an epilogue to the ABC sitcom on Monday when the cast reunited for a coronavirus fundraiser.

Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans, Jr. and Casey Wilson met up in character via Zoom last night for new episode “And The Pandemmy Goes To…” The 28-minute performance doubled as a benefit for Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts.

In the virtual episode, Penny (Wilson) announces her engagement to a doctor, a relationship that lasts until she gets dumped midway through the meetup. By the end of their Zoom call, Penny not only has a new fiancé, she’s married. We’re just not so sure how legal the nuptials are.

Not to be a one-upper, but Alex (Cuthbert) reveals that she had a baby in April. The reunion’s much-teased surprise guest turns out to be Derrick (Stephen Guarino), her baby daddy. Drama!

There are plenty of callbacks in the episode — including more meta ones — to the sitcom’s original run.

Meanwhile, Jane (Eliza Coupe) and Brad (Damon Wayans Jr.) have weird Zoom sex in front of the whole group, and Dave (Knighton) is oblivious to the entire pandemic and has planned the worst restaurant opening of all time.

Watch the whole thing via the video above.

At the time of this writing, the “Happy Endings” reunion had raised just under $23,000 for World Central Kitchen, according to the YouTube fundraiser page.

Here is the “Happy Endings” synopsis:

Alex and Dave have been together for 10 years and are about to be married. But, in the middle of their perfect wedding, a helpless romantic rollerblades into the church and professes his love for Alex with a grand, overblown speech right out of the end of a bad romantic comedy. To Dave’s surprise, Alex runs out with the rollerblader leaving his life absolutely destroyed. Now Dave, Alex, and their mutual group of tight-knit old friends must figure out a way to stay together despite the fact that the rock-solid couple, that had always united them, has now shattered apart. This is the story of the other side of the happy ending.

“Happy Endings” is a Sony Pictures Television series created by David Caspe. It ran from 2011 to 2013 on ABC.

