Watch the Trailer for ‘The Last of Us Part II’ (Video)

Game developer Naughty Dog released an official trailer for its upcoming title “The Last of Us Part II” Wednesday, roughly a month from the game’s official launch date.

The trailer is a cinematic look at the game and doesn’t feature much of the forthcoming gameplay. But it does show more of the game’s protagonist, Ellie, as she navigates a post-apocalyptic world full of a nasty fungus that’s turning everyone into flesh-eating zombies.

Naughty Dog and Sony will release the game exclusively on PlayStation 4 five years after the original “The Last of Us” title came out. The 2013 release of “The Last of Us” took home three Game of the Year Awards and sold 1.3 million units, making it the largest video game launch of 2013.

It’s been a tough few months for Naughty Dog leading up to the game’s launch. The developer initially said it would put the game out in February, which soon became the end of May. But Naughty Dog said in a statement earlier this month it would delay the game indefinitely and wait until the pandemic is resolved, citing “logistics beyond our concern.”

Earlier this month, key details of the game were leaked by hackers outside of Sony, who were able to publish videos featuring key cutscenes and information on the upcoming game’s plot.

“It’s disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development… No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it,” Naughty Dog said of the leaks.

Watch the trailer for “The Last of Us Part II” here.