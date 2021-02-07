The Weeknd landed in the end zone — and the upper balconies of Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium — for a technically accomplished halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.

The manager for the Canadian artist said The Weeknd dropped $7 million of his own money into the spectacle, in addition to the considerable sum spent by the NFL and sponsor Pepsi on the production budget. And it certainly showed as he performed a medley of his hits, including “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming” and “Blinding Lights.”

He was backed by a gospel choir that performed synchronized dance moves — as well as an army of white-masked backup dancers wearing red jackets similar to his own, who concluded the routine on the field that he had shunned for most of the performance.

In fact, The Weeknd took advantage of the less-than-packed stadium by taking over one of its upper sections for an elaborate tiered stage set that he used for much of time — including a backstage hall-of mirrors where he also performed.

It was also clear in several places that the singer was performing live and not lip-syncing his performance, an energetic rendition of some of his greatest hits — including some from his hit 2020 album “After Hours” that was surprisingly shut out of any Grammy Award nominations last November.

Watch his complete performance above.