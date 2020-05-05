Watch Trailer for Surprisingly Revealing WWE Network Docuseries ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ (Video)

WWE Network has released the trailer for its five-episode docuseries “Undertaker: The Last Ride.” The professional wrestling company’s public relations team ain’t lyin’ when they say it’s Mark Calaway as you’ve never seen him before.

In Sunday’s premiere episode, the 30-year WWE veteran Undertaker (Calaway) comes to terms with his own mortality as he prepares for what many believed to be the final match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, according to the limited series’ logline.

Spoiler alert: It was not.

“Undertaker: The Last Ride” will features interviews with Calaway, his wife Michelle McCool, Reigns, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, John Cena, Batista, Ric Flair, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley and others.

“People have no idea how much pain he’s in physically,” McCool says at one point.

And then we get some gross footage from his surgeries.

Below is the WWE Network’s schedule for “The Last Ride.”

Chapter 1 – This Sunday, May 10 immediately following “Money In The Bank” pay-per-view (approximately 10 p.m. ET)

Chapter 2 – Sunday, May 17 on demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET

Chapter 3 – Sunday, May 24 on demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET

Chapter 4 – Sunday, June 14 on demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET

Chapter 5 – Sunday, June 21 on demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET